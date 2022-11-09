Support for families during the holidays

North Phoenix Church invites residents to join them as they host three holiday events in the coming months.

First up is the Thanksgiving for Phoenix event, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. The church will give away Thanksgiving dinner bags to families in need. The church began collecting the food items and donations in October and will do so through Nov. 16. In past years, the church has distributed over 800 bags.

In December, the church will host Christmas for Phoenix, a give away of gifts to children and families that might not be able to give gifts this year. The church has given out over 2,500 gifts per year in past years. This year, they will collect gifts and donations through Dec. 14. The event will be held Dec. 18, 9–11 a.m. The church will also host its Christmas production Dec. 18.

Finally, join the church for its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

Families who would like to participate in either giveaway should register with the church. There is no prequalification. North Phoenix Church is located at 5757 N. Central Ave. For additional information, call 602-707-5757 or visit www.nphxhopecenter.org/forphoenix.