Other Bar launches open mic night

In October, the Luci’s Marketplace alter-ego, The Other Bar, held its inaugural Open Mic Thursday event.

While the Marketplace offers a fun, inviting place for the entire family, The Other Bar was created as a space geared towards the adult crowd. Luci’s owner, Ken Schnitzer, describes the bar as a neighborhood gathering place to unwind, enjoy great drinks and food, perhaps catch a game on TV, and listen to live local music. The welcoming space also showcases mural artwork by local artist Tato Caraveo that inspires patrons to create their own story.

The new Open Mic night is a great opportunity for musicians to showcase their talents, get over stage fright, meet other musicians, listen to a variety of musical talent and more. Sign-up begins at 5 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Participants may bring their own mic if they’d like, and should bring a music stand if needed. Each musician will be allowed 15 minutes (about three songs); the format will be adjusted depending on the crowd and timing. The mic is open to performers 5:30–8:30 p.m.

In addition to Open Mic Thursdays, there will be live music Friday and Saturday nights.

The Other Bar is located inside Luci’s Marketplace at 1588 E. Bethany Home Rd. For additional information, call 602-773-1339 or visit www.theotherbarphx.com.

Tagged Things to do in Phoenix