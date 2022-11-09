Free seminar offers health and fitness tips

Learn how you can become more fit and healthy at a free seminar presented by fitness and nutrition expert Bill Ross on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ross will share insights about why many fitness programs don’t work, why people start to gain weight after they’ve lost it and things anyone can do to become healthier that don’t cost money. He’ll address the problem of “slow metabolism” and discuss how and why his “30 Minute Workout” is so successful.

The free seminar is open to the public and will be held at Gallaghers Sports Grill, located at 7575 N. 16th Street. For more information, call Bill Ross Fitness Solutions at 602-230-8581.