Enjoy a sunset concert, more

Royal Palm Neighborhood invites residents to enjoy great music and fun at its Sunset Concert in the Park, Saturday, Nov. 12.

Head to Royal Palm Park, 8405 N 15th Ave. to enjoy the sounds of local and regional bands and visit with Royal Palm neighbors and community. The event opens and concert begins at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs, and arrive early. There will also be local food trucks with concessions available for purchase.

Announced performances include Minibosses presents Nirvana Unplugged, Sweetbleeders Duo (featuring Robin and Mina Vining), and Shawn Skinner’s Ghost of Reason. The concert ends at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, save the date for the Winter Movie in the Park event, Dec. 2. The film pick is “Fred Claus.” The family-friendly film will take place under the stars, 5–8:30 p.m., at Royal Palm Park.

Nearly all of the Royal Palm special events and programs are free, and rely on donations or the support of sponsors. Area businesses or neighbors who would like more information on sponsoring, volunteering at or donating to any of the Royal Palm Neighborhood special events should contact Andrea Libey at info@royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com.

For more information, visit www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com/events.