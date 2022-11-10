U.S. Marine discusses history of the Corps

Veterans, their families, friends and the public are invited to Cross Roads United Methodist Church this month for a military history presentation.

Nov. 10 is the U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday, and on Saturday, Nov. 12, guest speaker Dan Zuczek, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will share a brief history of the Marine Corps and his Marine Corps radar technology service and civilian career experiences. The event will be held from 8–9 a.m.

To ensure adequate refreshments, RSVPs are appreciated. Leave a message at 602-943-7834 for Carol Culbertson, Veterans Ministry team, or send an email to carolculbertson@earthlink.net.

Cross Roads United Methodist Church is located at 7901 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.crossroadsphx.com.