The American Italian Club, located at 7509 N. 12th St., is collecting water and non-perishable food for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The collection drive kicked off in July and it will run until Aug. 30.

Residents who would like to support the effort will find boxes located around the club facility. For additional information, contact the club at 602-975-8294 or visit www.azaiclub.com.