Program helps students explore Arizona

A jewel in the crown of the Brophy College Prep experience for select incoming freshmen, the Summer Honors Enrichment Program (SHEP) explores the wonders of Arizona through two sections: Humanities & Innovation and Biology. Students spend their first week of the five-week program at Manresa, Brophy’s creekside retreat outside of Sedona.

SHEP Humanities students learned from indigenous curators and talented artists like Duane Koyawena and Ed Kabotie, immersing themselves in the rich culture and history of Arizona. From the Phoenix Indian School to the Museum of Northern Arizona to the Desert View Watchtower at the edge of the Grand Canyon. There, students listened to Kabotie play flute in front of a 1930s mural his grandfather painted.

The school says that the thoughtfully curated SHEP experience allows students hands-on adventures in the humanities and biological ecosystems of the Grand Canyon State like never before.

Student attends ASU summer program

Niyah McAllister was one of two Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) community school students to receive a full scholarship to attend the Barrett Summer Scholars program this year. McAllister will be a senior this coming fall at the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona (GLAAZ), the only free single-gender public high school in Arizona and one of three CPLC Community Schools.

GLAAZ principal Dr. Connie Jordan, who has worked for over 20 years in the education field, believes student success begins with personalized connections fostered by surrounding every student with caring teachers and staff. Jordan encouraged McAllister and her peer Natllely Pelayo to apply to the Barrett Summer Scholars program because of their academic achievement and determination to pursue higher education. The program accepts students with a GPA of 2.7 or higher — McAllister has a GPA of 3.98 and Pelayo has a 3.6.

During the three-day program, students experience college-level courses and engage with peers from across the state. The Barrett scholarship covers housing, dining and all necessary program materials, ensuring that participants can fully immerse themselves in this enriching academic experience.

Pelayo attended the program on the Arizona State University Tempe campus in June and McAllister attended the program on the West Valley campus in July.

Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona is located at 715 W. Mariposa St. For additional information, call 602-288-4518 or visit www.flocrit.org/leadership or www.cplc.org.

Summer enrichment a success

From stirring up creativity in cooking classes, hitting home runs in baseball, to showcasing talents in theater performances, rocking out in band practice and much more, campers made the most of every moment, during Brophy College Preparatory’ s Summer Enrichment Program

June 28 marked the last day of the adventure, but the program leaders said, “We’re already counting down the days until next summer!”

Classes in the 2024-25 school year begin Thursday, Aug. 8. Learn more at www.brophyprep.org.

Students excel on AP exams

In July, Madison Highland Prep announced that 33 of its students have been recognized as AP Scholars by the College Board.

These students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement by earning scores of 3 or higher on three or more Advanced Placement (AP) exams. AP Scholar Awards come in different levels and types. AP Scholars are granted to students who receive an average score of 3.00 on three exams, AP Scholars with Honors are granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on four exams, and AP Scholars with Distinction are granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.50 on five exams. Madison Highland Prep had a total of 21 AP Scholars, 11 AP Scholars with Honor, and one AP Scholar with Distinction.

The 33 AP Scholars are: Mirna Arredondo, Kai Boltz-Garcia (with Honor), Jadon Buckwalter, Aiden Crossman, Danika Diaz (with Honor), Noelle Duflo (with Honor), Riley Falk, Ella Gittner, Natalia Hernandez, Saul Hernandez, Avery Jenkins, Ethan Jones, Aydan Leeds-Peralta, James Lockwood, Joseph Lungo, Mason MacArthur (with Honor), William Marsh, Evan Marske, Adelaide Morlan, Oliver Morlan, Leonardo Parra, Rylie Reese (with Honor), Devon Reeves (with Honor), Duncan Sanders (with Honor), Anna Sandoval, Sage Schaffer (with Honor), Etta Thesing (with Honor), Isaac Timmerman (with Distinction), Dakota Tija, Xchyler Tsutsumi, Mia Urbano, Katherine Wazny (with Honor), and Matthew Yduarte (with Honor).

Madison Highland Prep is a STEM-focused college-preparatory high school located at 1431 E. Campbell Ave. The first day of class for the 2024-25 school year is Monday, Aug. 5. For more information, contact the school office at 602-745-3800 or visit www.madisonhighlandprep.com.

Xavier names softball coaches

Xavier College Preparatory announced the appointment of new coaches to lead its softball program. This change comes as Brad Downes, head coach for the past six years, and assistant coach Deryk Sexton step down due to expanded commitments in their respective businesses.

During their tenure, Downes and Sexton built an impressive legacy, securing three state championships in four years and three regional championships. Under their guidance, numerous student-athletes earned athletic scholarships to prestigious colleges, underscoring the program’s commitment to excellence.

Stepping into the roles of co-head coaches are Sydnie Sahhar and Tom Sahhar. Both bring extensive experience and enthusiasm to the program. Their vision and expertise are expected to propel the team to even greater success. In addition to her head coaching duties, Sydnie Sahhar is a valued member of Xavier’s Guidance and Counseling Department.

Joining the coaching staff as an assistant coach is Brian McNerney, PhD. McNerney, a faculty member in Xavier’s Chemistry department, also brings valuable experience as the former head coach of JV softball.

The school says that the new coaching team will ensure a smooth transition and are committed to maintaining the program’s high standards. They are dedicated to continuing the legacy of developing student-athletes’ skills and achieving excellence on and off the field.