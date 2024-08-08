Curious about what causes rain, wind and even sunny blue skies? Students in grades four through eight are invited to “reach for the sky” as they discover the science behind meteorology at the Girls in STEM’s August event.

Slated for Aug. 10, Magnificent Meteorology participants will explore the science behind Earth’s weather through hands-on activities, local STEM mentor connections and like-minded peer engagement. Girls In STEM will explore the components of Earth’s water cycle, create their own DIY weather station to get in touch with their inner meteorologist and investigate the effects of monsoon season on flash flooding here in Arizona.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St. The cost is $20 per child; lunch will be provided. For additional information, call 602-716-2000. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.azscience.org/129603/129604.