ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra invites Valley singers and instrumentalists to audition for their upcoming 2024-25 season. Auditions will take place by appointment Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th St.

The group says that the upcoming season “promises to be a spectacular journey through music,” starting with the first concert, “It’s a Circus!” on Oct. 19 and 20. Rehearsals for the season will begin in September at the same location, with the Chorale rehearsing on Monday evenings and the Orchestra on Tuesday evenings.

For those interested in joining the chorale, intermediate music reading ability and prior choral experience are required. Musicians with an advanced intermediate playing level or higher are sought for the orchestra. Auditioning instrumentalists should be prepared to perform standard orchestral excerpts.

Auditions are strictly by appointment. To schedule an audition and review repertoire requirements, visit www.pmaz.org and click on the “Audition” tab, or contact Patti Graetz, artistic director, at pgraetz@pmaz.org or 602-570-4458.