The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that closures are planned along Interstate 10, Interstate 17, US 60 (Superstition Freeway), Loop 101 and Loop 202 this weekend, Aug. 9-12. In addition, a section of northbound State Route 51 will be narrowed to one lane and there will be an off ramp closure on the eastbound I-10 at 48th Street.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Jomax Road and Loop 303. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road closed. Westbound Jomax Road closed near I-17. Allow plenty of extra travel time. Primary Detour : Northbound I-17 traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road. Please stay on the primary freeway detour and avoid using nearby streets. Note : Consider traveling during early morning or later at night.

in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Jomax Road and Loop 303. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road closed. Westbound Jomax Road closed near I-17. Allow plenty of extra travel time. Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Detours : Consider exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area. Note : Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) as an alternate route. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note : Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th and 48th streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). Southbound 48th also closed between I-10 and Broadway Road.

(Superstition Freeway) (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads also closed. Detour : Alternate routes include northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.

(Superstition Freeway) (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads also closed. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Arizona Avenue in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for freeway widening project. Detours : Consider alternate routes including eastbound Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road.

(Santan Freeway) (Price Freeway) in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for freeway widening project. Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard, Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed. Detour : Traffic will detour on the northbound frontage road to the on-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road.

(Pima Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard, Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed. Northbound State Route 51 narrowed to one lane (HOV lane open) between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 10) for pavement maintenance. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Glendale and Northern avenues both closed. Allow extra travel time. Detour : Consider alternate routes including northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus Road.

(HOV lane open) from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 10) for pavement maintenance. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Glendale and Northern avenues both closed. Allow extra travel time. Ramp Closure Alert : Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street/SR 143 closed until late fall (starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9) for reconfiguration as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour : Consider alternate routes including the eastbound I-10 exit at Broadway Road. Note: Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9) to September.

: (starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9) for reconfiguration as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.