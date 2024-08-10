In mid-July, Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton announced that Erin MacFarlane has been selected as the next Library Services Director, effective July 29. MacFarlane replaces Rita Hamilton, who retired from the city in April after serving as the city librarian for 13 years.

MacFarlane brings 26 years of experience in education and libraries to the job. She started her library career at the Phoenix Public Library in 2006. She’s spent the last 14 years in various positions at the Maricopa County Library District, most recently serving as deputy director.

The city said that during her time at Maricopa County, MacFarlane significantly expanded library access by implementing virtual library programs, digital library card registration, and curbside pickup of library materials. She also played a crucial role in establishing key community partnerships, including an award-winning program with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to expand library material access in county jails.

MacFarlane works with the American Library Association and the Arizona Library Association on public policy initiatives that promote intellectual freedom and access to electronic resources for an open information society.