Residents are invited join the Greater Phoenix Chamber in celebration of the Valley’s most exceptional businesswomen at the 37th Annual ATHENA Awards on Oct. 24. The ATHENA Awards event is a unique opportunity to learn about and celebrate the most influential leaders in the Greater Phoenix region.

This year’s Private Sector finalists are Pam Giannonatti, corporate affairs manager, Kroger/Fry’s Food Stores; Jenny Holsman Tetreault, vice president and associate general counsel, TPI Composites; Joanne H. Osborne, owner and CFO, Osborne Jewelers; and Marian Zapata-Rossa, partner, Snell & Wilmer.

The Public Sector finalists are Shannon Clancy, CEO, St. Vincent de Paul; Angela Hughey, president, ONE Community Foundation; Rosa Inchausti, city manager, City of Tempe; and Christina Spicer, Co-CEO, Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council.

This year’s Young Professional finalists are Kate Conway, vice president, Government Relations, Verra Mobility; Kayla Gray, co-founder and operations – knowledge donor, Commonspirit; and Hillary Walsh, founder and lawyer, New Frontier Immigration Law.

The Oct. 24 event will be held at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.; program begins at 11 a.m. For additional information or to register for the event, visit www.phoenixchamber.com and click on the “ATHENA Awards” link under “Signature Events.”