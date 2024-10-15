Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) will celebrate 50 years of serving the community at a luncheon event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22. The event will be held at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 100 N. 1st St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The organization says that the celebration will be an inspiring experience, filled with heartfelt stories, reflections on its past achievements, and an exciting look at what is to come. In addition, the nonprofit will honor its inaugural 50 Over 50 list – 50 exceptional Arizonans who have made a lasting impact on the state – and a healthy aging panel will provide insights on the future of aging in Arizona. For tickets and additional information, visit www.fsl.org/golden.

FSL was founded with the goal of improving the quality of life for adults and their caregivers. They provide home and community-based services and develop energy-efficient, affordable housing to promote health, independence and dignity for all. To find out more about individual care available through the organization, call 602-285-1800.