P.E.O. Chapter CF invites residents to a Spooktacular Team Trivia FUNdraiser, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave.

P.E.O. is a sisterhood of women who are purposeful and passionate about celebrating, supporting and motivating women. Its mission is to help women around the world advance through education and proceeds from the October event will support those efforts.

Doors open at 1:15 p.m.; trivia runs from 2-5 p.m. Included in the $30 admission are games and heavy themed hors d’oeuvres, prizes, gift basket silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Costumes are encouraged.

RSVP by Oct. 10 at https://bit.ly/3REB2ae or call Tracy at 602-726-9822. Learn more about the organization at www.peointernational.org.