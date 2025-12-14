For those who are contemplating getting out of the city with their canine companions, Arizona State Parks & Trails offers a guide to the best dog-friendly spots in Arizona’s state parks.

Several state parks allow dogs to join in on the fun when it comes to tent camping, RVs, or even cabins. Enjoy the sunset with your dog by your side in your tent or RV at Lake Havasu State Park, just north of the dog beach at Cattail Cove. A little closer to the city, just outside of Phoenix in Apache Junction, lies Lost Dutchman State Park, an area jam-packed with hiking trails and outdoor areas to walk dogs and enjoy a tent or RV camping trip.

South of Phoenix are two incredible parks for outdoor recreation: Catalina State Park and Picacho Peak State Park. Both parks offer dog-friendly camping complete with some of the best hiking trails the state has to offer.

Several state parks offer camping cabins that are pet-friendly as well. Take your pup to the lagoons at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, where there are plenty of grassy areas and hiking trails for you and your dog to enjoy the outdoors together along the water. Alamo Lake State Park lets you camp in comfort with your dog, and you can take your leashed pup for a walk along the gorgeous waters of the lake.

Arizona’s state parks and trails also offer cool places for day trips, where you and your companion can stretch your legs, as well as dog-friendly beaches – such as Cattail Cove State Park, Buckskin Mountain State Park and River Island State Park.

Find a comprehensive list of dog-friendly parks and trails, along with safety and travel tips during the winter months, by visiting https://azstateparks.com/outdoor-resources.

