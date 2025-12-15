Through its Creative Aging classes, JFCS (Jewish Family & children’s Service) offers a little something for every curious mind by encouraging adults aged 60 and over to engage, move forward and have fun. Registration is now open for classes beginning in January.

The winter session of Creative Color Art will help participants build on drawing skills by exploring charcoal, graphite, colored pencil, and pastel. Learn how to capture light, texture and shadow to add depth and realism to artwork. Whether a beginner or a continuing artist, all materials are provided to help you create expressive, high-impact pieces. The class begins Jan. 5

In Drums for Life, beginning Jan. 6, participants will discover the healing power of rhythm in this interactive drumming series. Perfect for adults of all ages, enjoy stress relief, improved coordination, and the joy of community through percussion.

Line Dancing gets you moving and grooving to favorite country, oldies and contemporary tunes. Beginning Jan. 7, learn popular line dances like Cowboi Boogie, Stayin’ Alive, and Three Little Birds.

Those looking for a relaxing way to improve balance, flexibility, and overall well-being are invited to sign up for Quang Ping Yang Tai Chi workshop, which begins Jan. 8.

Beginning Feb. 2, participants in Stage & Story: A Readers Theatre Series with Breona Conrad, will study a single play to explore acting techniques and text analysis, culminating in a live performance of selected scenes in chronological order. Performed in a readers-theatre style, the presentation relies on voice, posture, and facial expression rather than memorization or movement.

Finally, Move with Adriana – Zumba Gold will help participants feel fantastic with low-impact dance fitness to energizing Latin and international rhythms. Perfect for active adults and beginners, this class boosts balance, flexibility, and coordination. Class begins Feb. 17.

For complete program details or to register, visit www.jfcsaz.org/our-services/older-adults-services.

