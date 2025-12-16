Fox Restaurant Concepts is serving up holiday cheer across its family of restaurants with limited-time menus, handcrafted festive cocktails and celebrations made for every occasion.

Doughbird makes holiday dining effortless with festive to-go offerings. For Christmas Eve, the eatery offers Prime Rib To-Go, complete with horseradish dauphinoise potato, broccolini and caramelized onion, Caesar salad, peppercorn thyme au jus and butterscotch cream cake. Orders will be accepted Dec. 3 through 23, with pickup available Dec. 24. For New Year’s Eve, pre-orders open Dec. 26 with pickup available Dec. 31. To order, visit the online ordering or catering site at www.eatdoughbird.com.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, Blanco Cocina + Cantina is shaking up the holidays with limited-time cocktails and its popular Margarita Trees, perfect for sharing and celebrating. Guests can enjoy festive cocktails like Primo Eduardo’s Eggnog, with holiday spiced Tincup bourbon, eggnog, cream, nutmeg and cinnamon dust; and Don Juan’s Spiced Cider, with 1800 Reposado tequila, honey whiskey, chai leaf, pressed apples, Mexican cinnamon and roasted five spice, among others. Find them at Biltmore Fashion Park. Visit www.blancococinacantina.com.

The Henry will feature a lineup of signature holiday cocktails at both its Arcadia and Uptown Phoenix locations from Nov. 28 to Dec. 30. For a limited time, guests can enjoy festive offerings like the Whiskey & Doughnuts, with Tincup bourbon, sweet vermouth and spiced apple, or the Spiced Pear Cosmopolitan, made with Belvedere vodka, St. George pear liqueur, cranberry reduction and lime. Visit www.thehenryrestaurant.com.

For those seeking light and balanced fare amid the festivities, Flower Child will offer fresh, flavorful dishes during the busiest time of year. New additions this season include, the Green Chile Beef Colorado Bowl, with jasmine rice, avocado, cilantro, radish and pico de gallo; Fall Ingredient Salad, with butternut squash, roasted Brussels sprouts, organic apple, toasted grains, cauliflower, cranberry, pecan and maple miso vinaigrette; and others, all available for a limited time. Seasonal favorite, Pumpkin Muffins will also be available for the remainder of the year. Find them in Arcadia and Uptown. Visit www.iamaflowerchild.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.