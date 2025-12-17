The Bower announced the grand opening of its newest single-family community in Midtown Phoenix. The Bower Willo features 28 single-family homes for sale near the Roosevelt Row Art District in Downtown Phoenix.

With prices starting in the mid $900,000 range, The Bower Willo offers multiple two- and three-story floor plans ranging from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, three bedrooms, and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms.

The community’s Rooftop Residences include a rooftop patio with a view of downtown Phoenix, and its two-story detached Heritage Homes feature private yards and front porches, which the company says were crafted with the community’s historic architecture in mind.

Every residence is equipped with a gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Ring doorbell and an oversized two-car garage pre-wired for EV chargers.

The Bower Willo is located at 132 West Willo Court at the intersection of Thomas Road and North Central Avenue. Learn more at www.thebowerliving.com/communities/willo.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.