The Arizona Theatre Company Board of Trustees announced that Ana Rose O’Halloran, a nonprofit arts executive with more than 17 years of leadership experience in theatre and the arts, will be joining ATC as its new executive director.

O’Halloran currently serves as producing executive director of Antaeus Theatre Company in Los Angeles, where she has produced over 25 acclaimed productions and guided the organization through a period of remarkable growth, ATC said. Under her leadership, Antaeus completed a successful $3 million capital campaign, achieved record fundraising and launched “The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles,” an innovative podcast series that reached more than 100,000 listeners worldwide.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.