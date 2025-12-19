Ice cream brand Salt & Straw opened a new scoop shop in North Central’s Uptown Plaza, 100 E. Camelback Road, Suite 104, on Nov. 7. The shop is the brand’s third Arizona location.

The founders, cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, say that the shop puts a spin on the traditional ice cream experience by using the treat as a medium for storytelling and connection: “At the core of each artfully created flavor is a story about a local purveyor, farmer or artisan who helped bring it to life,” the owners said.

Head ice cream maker and co-founder Tyler Malek created a menu of 13 classic, always-available flavors, including Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender, Arbequina Olive Oil, and Chocolate Gooey Brownie. Beyond its menu mainstays, the monthly rotating menu series invites guests to explore new ideas and ingredients by highlighting regional partnerships and culture moments, in unexpected and delicious ways.

The monthly rotating menus tell the stories of artisans, farmers and seasonal food moments. For example, in keeping with the brand’s ethos of championing local culinary players, for its November opening, the shop debuted an Arizona-exclusive flavor in collaboration with Chef Lawrence Smith from Phoenix’s acclaimed Chilte – the Mole de Novia with Brown Butter Plantains, featuring brown butter plantains and mole novia white chocolate fudge. Follow the shop on social media to see what new flavors are on the horizon.

The Uptown Plaza shop is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.saltandstraw.com.

