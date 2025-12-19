The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no freeway closures are scheduled for improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend, Dec. 19-22. The department asks drivers to use caution in all existing work zones, and to stay alert, buckle up, don’t speed and never drive while impaired.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.