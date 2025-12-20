For Kelly Cornelius, owner of Home Instead, Home Care Service of Scottsdale & Phoenix, there is something extraordinary about watching seven-year-old Everly bound through the front door of her 98-year-old great-grandma Norma’s home. The moment she bursts in, two generations light up – one full of curiosity and wonder, the other radiating joy, pride and wisdom earned over nearly a century.

This simple family moment captures something profound: the power of connection between children and older adults, Cornelius says.

“At Home Instead, we see every day how meaningful these relationships can be,” Cornelius said. “For seniors, time with children brings energy, laughter and purpose. For kids, it teaches empathy, patience, and respect for aging – lessons our world needs now more than ever.”

Cornelius believes these small, intergenerational interactions – baking cookies, sharing stories, or simply spending time together – are vital to building stronger families and communities.

“When Everly barges through Grandma Norma’s front door, I see different energy and light radiate from each of them – it’s a rare and special relationship – and proof that love and laughter are ageless” she said.

Cornelius hopes her story inspires others to make time for those connections that remind us all: aging is something to be honored and celebrated, not feared. Residents who would like to learn more about services offered through Home Instead can find information at www.homeinstead.com/808.

