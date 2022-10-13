Helping children connect the dots of dementia

Children living with a parent or grandparent with Alzheimer’s or other dementias are invited to have fun, make new friends and learn to connect the dots of dementia at a new camp hosted by Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Campus.

Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, the day of fun activities will help children explore what their family is experiencing at home, while connecting with other kids affected by dementia. Camp Connect–the–Dots is geared towards children ages 5-13 and teens ages 14-18 living with a family member with dementia.

Younger children can participate in activities 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; teens can join a dementia simulation and discussion to learn how to interact with family members with dementia, 10-11 a.m. Parents may attend an optional workshop from 10-11 a.m. to learn how to support their children.

The Dementia Care and Education Campus is located at 3811 N. 44th St., Phoenix. For questions or to register, send an email to dementiadampusevents@hov.org or call 602-767-8300. For additional information, visit www.hov.org.