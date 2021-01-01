City providing classes, programs for seniors

While the city of Phoenix’s senior centers are physically closed, their members can still participate in many activities virtually.

The city closed the physical senior centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is providing classes and programs available through Webex. Classes include chair yoga, Fun Bingo, Nutrition Talk, reminiscing, mindfulness, and Dance Fusion. To find out more about them, contact your local Phoenix senior center, which you can find at phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older.

Those who take part in the programs and classes must be senior center members. To learn more, call 602-262-7379.