Library hosts ‘Social Security 101’ events

Jack Burns, public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration in Arizona, will provide free “Social Security 101: Everything You Wanted to Know” online workshops this summer to answer resident’s questions. Items covered include: When are you eligible to receive retirement benefits? How does early retirement affect your benefits? Do you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits? How do you get the most from your benefit? What is the future of Social Security? When should you file for Medicare?

Attendees will learn how to use “my Social Security” online account and other online services. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create an account and print out a Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.

This summer, the workshop will be presented online June 14, July 12 and Aug. 9, using Webex. Registration is required. Registered participants will receive an email with instructions on how to join the meeting.

Call Phoenix Public Library at 602-262-4636 to register. For additional information on Library events, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.