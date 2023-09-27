A new initiative is aiming to address caregivers’ well-being by providing them with free resources, in both English and Spanish, as well as support.

Trualta is an online education and support platform for unpaid family caregivers. An estimated 53 million Americans provide care to loved ones, and many do not know where to turn for help and perhaps do not identify with the word “caregiver.”

The company has a content library of short videos, articles and modules designed to help a caregiver learn specific skills and is currently available in 32 states and often partners with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) so that it is available for free to anyone who could benefit from its lessons.

The initial platform offered articles and videos in English, but in July, Trualta introduced its entire content library in Spanish. This is in an effort to be more inclusive and accessible. The content was not only translated but was updated to be culturally relevant.

The program is available for free to Phoenix area residents thanks to a partnership with Area Agency on Aging Region One (www.aaaphx.org). Families caring for loved ones with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, an intellectual or developmental disability, heart disease, diabetes, COPD, stroke recovery and more can sign up at https://aaaphx.trualta.com.