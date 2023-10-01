Established in 1983, Faith Lutheran Preschool is about to recognize a major milestone — and families both past and present are invited to attend the celebration.

The preschool is part of Faith Lutheran Church, located near the corner of 7th Street and Camelback Road. The church has a long history in Phoenix. Due to the rapid growth in the city of Phoenix, and increasing wartime attendance at Grace Lutheran Church, it was decided in early 1944 that consideration be given to the formation of a new mission in North Phoenix.

The first service was held on May 20, 1945, and by July 8 of that year, the mission was organized with 76 charter members. Those members, and others who joined them worshipped in Madison School until the chapel at Faith Lutheran was dedicated on Feb. 23, 1947. Even today, descendants of those original members worship at the church.

Fast forward to 1983, when the preschool was founded and housed in the education wing of the church, which was built in 1950. The preschool started with eight children, two teachers and a director. Today, the school has 15 employees serving 52 families with children ranging in age from infant to five years of age, says preschool director Alma Cortes — and multiple generations of families have been served by the school.

“Jan Kuenzli helped fund the preschool,” Cortes said. “Her daughter was one of the first babies to attend FLP — her name is Jessica Jones. Jessica currently has a son in our program, Zachary.”

It is that continuity and connection to the community that keeps the school thriving, Cortes said, “With families, staff and children, it’s just like a small community, where we all know each other. Even though a child might not be in their room, they know the teachers just by seeing them in the hallway…and it makes them feel more comfortable.”

As the 40th anniversary of the preschool approaches, that community — both past and present — is invited to celebrate the milestone. An anniversary party will be held at the school, located at 801 E. Camelback Road, Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2–5 p.m. and will include food, raffles and games.

For information about the school, visit www.faithlutheranpreschool.org.