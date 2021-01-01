Brophy seniors walk runway, raise money

Brophy College Preparatory presented its annual Brophy Fashion show in March at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale. Although the event traditionally is held in the fall, the event took place this year in conjunction with the spring Brophy Auction.

The event featured Brophy seniors who took to the walkway to show off men’s clothing from local retailers along with Brophy spirit wear and sports uniforms. The show also featured professional models. During “Senior Sentiments,” a tradition at this annual event, members of the class of 2021 reflected on their own pursuits of excellence, the impact of the Jesuit education and how it has prompted them to become “Men for Others.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brophy Auction was held online, offering opportunities to bid on travel packages, gifts and a 2021 BMW. The fashion show raised $610,000 to provide financial aid to students, while the auction raised $160,000 for the same purpose.

A beloved tradition at Brophy for the past 37 years, the annual Brophy Fashion show has raised more than $10 million in support of the school’s mission of providing need-verified assistance to every qualified student whose family applies for financial aid.