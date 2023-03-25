The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is encouraging everyone, particularly seniors, to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

ADHS says, “All evidence points to an even greater need for older Arizonans to get the lifesaving protection offered by the current bivalent booster, which targets Omicron. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, highly effective, widely available and free.”

The newly updated booster vaccines are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.Previous boosters were called “monovalent” because they were designed to only protect against the original strain of COVID-19.

The state launched a website to make it as easy as possible for Arizona’s seniors and people with loved ones in this age group to get the information they need and to connect with vaccine providers. This includes people needing boosters brought to them, such as those in long-term care facilities, and people who need assistance getting to a vaccination provider.

Visit www.azhealth.gov/boostersforseniors.