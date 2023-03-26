Camelot Homes announced that an on-site sales information center is now open at its new 14-home private gated luxury community, Willow, which is located at N. 15th Ave. and W. Northern Ave. in North Central Phoenix.

Willow offers quarter-acre lots and single-level floor plans ranging from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900. The 6002 plan, Camelot’s most popular plan at its Heirloom and Stone Crest communities, has been modified to offer homeowners a basement option, which is expected to be popular with buyers, the builders say.

The center is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For additional information, visit www.camelothomes.com/community/willow.