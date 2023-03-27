North Central Women’s League is a group of women who live in the North Central Phoenix community that seized the opportunity in 2016 to form an organization that focuses on the residents in need in their own backyard.

The goal of the organization is to provide members with the opportunity to serve the community through volunteerism in schools and nonprofits that provide livelihood to neighbors in need. With an emphasis on need-based scholarships in local high schools, the group has donated $18,500 to both Sunnyslope and Central High School. They currently have 35 active members and have 2,500 volunteer hours to-date.

New members are encouraged to join the group in order to continue its efforts in the community. For an application to join the 2023-24 year in September, send an email to northcentralwomenleague@gmail.com. The application deadline is April 15, 2023.

For additional information, visit www.northcentralwomensleague.org.