The Brokery will host a “Dog Days at The Brokery” client appreciation event at their North Central office, 840 E. Bethany Home Rd., Saturday, April 1, from 9–11 a.m.

The free event is open to the public and will include complimentary drinks from Luana’s coffee, fresh breakfast burritos and demos from Run Buddy Mobile, a mobile gym for dogs. Attendees can also have professional photos taken with their family — four legged or otherwise.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the community on April 1,” said The Brokery’s North Central branch manager, Ardra Hansen. “We are truly a ‘relentlessly local’ brokerage, and that means we love getting to know our neighbors at fun events like Dog Days!”

For additional information, visit www.thebrokery.com.