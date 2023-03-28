Childers Architect, a 30-year-old firm headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, announced in late January that it has opened an additional office in Phoenix.

The company named Stanley Schimke as managing principal in the new office, which is located at 711 E. Missouri Ave., Suite 100. Sara Altieri has also joined Childers Architect as marketing and graphic design director, focusing on projects throughout Arizona and the Southwest region. Collectively, the Arizona team has over 55 years of experience working in Arizona and the United States.

Childers Architect is a Native American owned and certified business that provides architecture and interior design services in a variety of market sectors, including healthcare, hospitality and entertainment, education, civic and cultural and other specialty projects.

For additional information, call 479-783-2480 or visit www.childersarchitect.com.