Valley youth ages 12 and older are invited to spend a fun-filled week learning and performing jazz with the Nash Jazz Summer Camp’s all-star faculty.

The Nash will host an all-day Summer Jazz Camp for middle and high school instrumentalists and vocalists June 18-24. Camp will be taught by a stellar faculty including Lewis Nash, drums; Charles Lewis, piano; Dennis Rowland, vocals; Mary Petrich and Clark Gibson, saxophone; Chris Finet, bass; Deborah Weisz, trombone; Jeff Libman, guitar; and Jason Carder, trumpet.

Campers will participate in all-day jazz intensive studies featuring improv, combos and masterclasses with the faculty. Each day concludes with a concert for students on the ASA campus, with the fun-filled week culminating in concerts at the renowned jazz club, The Nash. Campers will be treated to an inspirational performance by the camp’s faculty on Friday evening, June 23. The week concludes Saturday, June 24 with students performing on the Nash stage at 1 p.m.

The Nash Summer Jazz Camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arizona School for the Arts, 1410 N. 3rd St., Phoenix. Registration is $500; limited scholarships are available. For information and to register, visit www.thenash.org/2023-summer-camp.