In January, Clint Hickman took the gavel again, for the third time, in Maricopa County. The longest current-serving member of the Board of Supervisors was elected chairman by his colleagues. He represents District 4.

At the “Passing of the Gavel” ceremony Jan. 11, Hickman said he wants to focus on what the county can do to “meet the demands of a new economy where affordable housing is tough to come by and skilled workers are in high demand.”

“Since 2020, this Board has invested tens of millions of dollars in long-term infrastructure, particularly affordable housing,” said Hickman, “In 2023, many of those infrastructure projects will be completed and available to residents. This is great news for folks in need now, and it’s essential for future quality of life in our region.”

Hickman also said he’d like to see more focus on job training programs such as those run by the county’s workforce development team. In 2022, Maricopa County devoted $14.5 million to job training efforts. He also noted increased homelessness and a taxed regional water supply as two priorities, but emphasized they require cooperation and commitment at all levels of government. He spoke at length about the problem of fentanyl and the need to hold those bringing the deadly drug into the community accountable.

Learn more at https://www.maricopa. gov/224/board-of-supervisors.