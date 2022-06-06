Chamber to hold annual meeting

The Greater Phoenix Chamber invites members of the business community to connect with other business leaders, hear new perspectives from Arizona executives and stay up to date on issues in the business community at its 2022 annual meeting on June 10.

This year’s meeting will showcase leaders who are new to the Valley, their company, or their role as they discuss how they plan to contribute to their business and the state.

Guests include Brian Harrison, senior vice president, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company; Jim Macdonald, managing director, Intermountain Middle Market, JPMorgan Chase Bank; and Dr. Kevin Tulipana, CEO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

The event will be held Friday, June 10, 11 a.m. –1 p.m., at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, 7677 N. 16th St. The cost to attend is $65/person for members; $85/person for non-members. To register or for more information, call 602-495-2195 or visit www.phoenixchamber.com.