Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona announced in March the appointment of Kerri Kaczmarczyk to the role of program director. The company says that her career in nonprofits gives her unique expertise and insights in helping the organization achieve its strategic vision for current and future programs and opens an exciting chapter after previously serving as a Free Arts Mentor.

“As a former volunteer in Free Arts’ weekly mentoring program, I’ve always admired this organization as the gold standard for supporting youth who have experienced significant trauma,” Kaczmarczyk said. “I’m fortunate to now work alongside an incredible network of staff members, volunteer mentors, professional artists, partner agencies, and board members who are dedicated to utilizing art as a vehicle for youth to not only heal, but also thrive beyond their circumstances.”

Founded in 1993, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona helps transform children’s trauma to resilience through the arts. For additional information, visit www.freeartsaz.org.