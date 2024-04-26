The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require weekend closures or lane restrictions along stretches of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, April 26-29, including eastbound US 60 near Interstate 10. ADOT recommends that drivers allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 29) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th Street and Baseline Road. All ramps from I-10 to eastbound US 60 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Detours : Consider traveling to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access US 60 beyond closure. Note : Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). For more information, visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

(Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 29) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th Street and Baseline Road. All ramps from I-10 to eastbound US 60 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 and Guadalupe Road in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 29) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive also closed. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using the southbound Price frontage road before connecting with southbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Other local routes include southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

(Price Freeway) closed between US 60 and Guadalupe Road in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 29) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive also closed. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. North- and southbound 32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 29) for ramp reconstruction. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street closed this weekend. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street remains closed until June for reconstruction. Detours : Consider alternate routes via 24th or 40th streets. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note : Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes overnight between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 29). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed overnight.

between I-10 and Elwood Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 29) for ramp reconstruction. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street closed this weekend. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street remains closed until June for reconstruction. Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Cactus Road scheduled to be closed for approximately two months starting at 1 a.m. Monday (April 29) for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project. Detour : Alternate routes include exiting northbound Loop 101 at Shea Boulevard before using northbound 92nd Street or northbound Hayden Road to Cactus Road. Note : The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard remains closed (until mid-June) for reconstruction.

(Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Cactus Road scheduled to be closed for approximately two months starting at 1 a.m. Monday (April 29) for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.