Temporary election workers needed; bonuses offered

July 2022
With early voting for the August Primary (Aug. 2) underway, and with an eye on the November General Election, the Maricopa County Elections Department is hiring paid temporary workers to support elections in the county. While the hiring needs change depending on the size of the election, Maricopa County voters are invited to work upcoming elections.
The County is now offering the opportunity for temporary election workers to earn up to an additional $1,750 bonus for the 2022 November General election, and is hiring temporary staff for bipartisan ballot processing boards, delivery drivers, warehouse staff, as well as technical set up personnel to support each election.
Learn more about the bonuses here and find information about job opportunities at www.getinvolved.maricopa.vote.
