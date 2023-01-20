The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced a handful of closures scheduled for Phoenix area freeway improvement projects this weekend (Jan. 20–23).

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues as local detour routes. Drivers should expect northbound I-17 frontage road closures in the area.

Southbound I-17 frontage road between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (and the southbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road) closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) for maintenance. Detour : Alternate routes include southbound 19th or 27th avenues.

Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) for traffic switch as part of work on the new 48th Street bridge over I-10. Drivers who are heading to the airport on Loop 202 should consider using 44th Street to reach Sky Harbor.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detour routes for this weekend.