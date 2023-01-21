Two Council seats, District 6 and District 8, will head to a runoff election March 14 after none of the candidates received the 50% +1 votes required to secure the seat during the Nov. 8 election. The election is for a four-year term that begins April 17.

The latest date to register to vote in the March 14 city of Phoenix Council runoff election is Monday, Feb. 6. In-person voting will be held over three days: March 11, 13 and 14.

On the horizon, elections for mayor and council members in Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, with a runoff election March 11, 2025, if necessary.

To learn more about 2022 city elections, visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections. To check your voter status or to register to vote in Maricopa County, visit www.maricopa.vote.