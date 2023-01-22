Residents 18 and older who love dogs and are looking for volunteer opportunities may want to check out Almost There, a mom and pups rescue organization.

All new volunteers must attend an orientation and complete additional training for the chosen role. According to the organization’s website, current volunteer roles include matchmaker, mother lover, puppy preschool teacher, mutt makeover artist, fundraising team, event team, paparazzi, videographer, canine caregiver, doggy day trip chaperone and more.

Almost There is located at 2611 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. To become a volunteer, check the website for current opportunities and complete the volunteer application to get started: www.almostthererescue.org/volunteer. For more information, call 480-336-9860.