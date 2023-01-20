In December, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Chris Wible to become Arcadia-Biltmore Justice Precinct Constable. He replaces Carolyn Lane, who resigned in September. The Precinct covers a large swath of north central Phoenix in Supervisorial District 3.

Constables execute, serve and return processes, warrants and notices and attend justice courts when required. It’s a job Wible knows well, the County says. Back in 2016, he served as constable in the Desert Ridge Precinct. He’ll hold this position through the remainder of Lane’s term, which ends in December 2024.