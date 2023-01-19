The Arizona Coalition to end Sexual and Domestic Violence is seeking nominees for its 2023 Thrive Luncheon Awards. Residents who know a survivor, advocate, activist, or responder who deserves to be recognized for their work ending sexual and domestic violence in Arizona are invited to submit a nomination.

The organization is accepting nominations now until Feb. 3 for its Thrive Luncheon Awards. The only event of its kind in Arizona, the Thrive Luncheon will be held Tuesday, May 16, at the Lighthouse Artspace in Scottsdale, and is designed to uplift survivors and honor advocates and allies. Proceeds from the event support the organization’s prevention, advocacy and education efforts to fulfill its mission to end sexual and domestic violence in Arizona by dismantling oppression and promoting equity among all people.

For more information, visit www.acesdv.org/thrive-nominations.