The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no full construction or maintenance closures are scheduled on state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22, to Monday morning, Nov. 27, to help limit impacts on holiday travel. ADOT asks drivers to focus on safety, being patient and staying alert.

Those who will be taking to the highway over Thanksgiving weekend are encouraged to prepare for their trips ahead of time and “expect the unexpected” while focusing on safe driving, being patient and alert when on the road. You

“You should get adequate rest, always buckle up, obey speed limits and never drive while impaired,” ADOT reminded drivers.

Sixteen people were killed last year in a total of 16 fatal crashes on all Arizona roads, including local streets, over the Thanksgiving weekend. Four of those fatalities occurred in crashes listed as alcohol-related.

Due to anticipated heavier traffic conditions during peak travel times including Wednesday and Sunday afternoons, motorists should try to get an early start, allow extra time if possible and be prepared for unscheduled closures or lane restrictions due to crashes, disabled vehicles, inclement weather or other incidents.

Highways that will be busy with holiday travelers include Interstate 17 and State Route 87 north of the Phoenix area as well as I-10 in areas between the Tucson or Phoenix metro areas and California.

Packing an emergency kit can come in handy in case you encounter inclement weather, experience car troubles or face an unscheduled stop in traffic. Items to pack include:

Extra bottled water

Snack foods

A flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

Warm clothing, including extra gloves

First aid kit

Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays. Staying up to date on potential changing weather conditions also is important. ADOT provides additional information at www.azdot.gov/knowsnow.

Drivers also should check their vehicle before traveling, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov and the AZ511 app.