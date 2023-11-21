The newest in a handful of concepts from Westside Concepts and Chef Evon Profitt is coming soon to the former Los Sombreros location at 322 E. Camelback Road.

According to a spokesperson, Copper & Sage is slated to open in mid-November. The elevated chef-driven menu will utilize farm-to-table wherever possible and is being described as reminiscent of Southern comfort food, with a few fusion elements thrown in. The concept will also feature a curated cocktail menu and wine list. A cocktail lounge, Blue Stave, is connected by a patio.

“Blue Stave is an elegant cocktail lounge offering later hours for gathering and sipping. A very small snack menu will be offered,” according to the Copper & Sage team.

The Westside Concepts family includes the original Haymaker Restaurant, opened in Peoria in 2013, NW Coffee Cantina Gueros, Fire House Event Center and Westside Catering. The company website says that while the concepts are all very different, “the goal is the same: to be your neighborhood bar or restaurant where you can feel great about bringing family and friends for any and all occasions.”

The Camelback location will be the first of three Copper & Sage locations that are in the works. Residents who want to be the first to check out the new restaurant can sign up for updates at www.copperandsageaz.com.