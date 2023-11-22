Angela Hughey and Brian Spicker will be Valley Leadership’s 74th Man & Woman of the Year. The two were selected because of their commitment to addressing Arizona’s most pressing issues, track record of community engagement, and alignment with Valley Leadership’s Principles of Doing, the organization said.

Hughey, co-founder and President of ONE Community and ONE Community Foundation, spearheads equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts in Arizona. Since 2008, ONE Community has united socially responsible businesses and organizations, while the Foundation promotes nondiscriminatory and LGBTQ inclusive education.

Spicker is the president and CEO of the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation. He has expertise in the evaluation and implementation of community-wide campaigns that support strategic partnerships that drive revenue, change policy, and create collective impact.

Hughey and Spicker will be recognized at a reception on Nov. 28 at the Paradise Valley Country Club. For additional information, visit www.valleyleadership.org/events/74th-man-woman-of-the-year.