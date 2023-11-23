Maricopa County Animal Care & Control has dozens of volunteer opportunities available for those who want to help its shelter pets, including dog walking.

As a volunteer, you will be helping MCACC achieve its mission by assisting pets in need and serving the community. Beyond dog walkers, individuals who can help by fostering animals are need. Other opportunities include yard clean-up, water and poo crew, Pawparazzi team (photography and marketing) and in-kennel enrichment.

Traditional volunteers commit to a minimum of eight hours per month for a minimum of six months. Flexible schedules are offered. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Children as young as 15 may volunteer alongside a parent/guardian who has attended all required volunteer training.

For more information and to apply to be a volunteer at either the East or West Shelter, visit www.maricopa.gov/294/volunteer.