The organization says that the number of grandfamilies raising grandkids has increased over the past few years, due to the pandemic and with substance use on the rise. Services offered by Duet include support groups, educational workshops, grandfamily outings, legal guidance and assistance, kid’s activities funds, and information and referral services.

Residents can learn more about the programs and services offered by Duet by visiting www.duetaz.org/grandparents-raising-grandchildren. For additional information, call 602-274-5022.