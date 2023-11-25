House of Broadcasting will host its 10th annual Mike Chamberlin and Living Legends of Broadcasting holiday concert Friday, Dec. 8. Admission is $15; children age 12 and under are free, as is parking.

The event will be held from 7–9 p.m. in Kendall Hall at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Ave. This year, Mark Tarbell will join “legends” Mike Chamberlin, Jan D’Atri, Laurie Fagen, Pat McMahon, Dave Munsey, Buddy Owens, Alice Tatum and Mary Jo West.

The House of Broadcasting, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and preserving and celebrating the history, personalities and paraphernalia of radio and television in Arizona. It is one of only five museums in the country dedicated to the broadcast industry. For additional information, visit www.houseofbroadcasting.com.